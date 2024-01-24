Dexter Twp Police Report, December 2023

In December, Deputies responded to 138 calls for police service, up from 122 the previous year, a 13% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 1,913, up from 1,894 for the same period last year, a 1% increase.

Officers conducted 96 traffic stops, up from 36 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One home invasion

12 crashes

Three medical assists

Four citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One swindle

One school bus violation

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On December 3rd, Deputies investigated a breaking & entering in the 5300 block of Carriage Lane. The victims stated that they were selling a vehicle parked in their driveway. Three men arrived in a pickup truck and inquired about the vehicle for sale. The victim took one of the males on a test drive while the other two remained at the home with the victim’s spouse. While speaking with one of the males in the driveway, the victim’s spouse lost track of the third subject. After returning from the test drive, all three males left and indicated they would return to purchase the vehicle. The victims then noticed several jewelry boxes had been rustled through and several missing items. The victims had no contact information for the subjects, and no suspects have been identified.

The complete December 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.