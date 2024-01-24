Mindful Dexter Announces Walking Wednesday - 2024

A new, free opportunity is coming to the slate of the Mindful Dexter meditation series this February. Walking Wednesday will take place on the first Wednesday of the month beginning February 7, at 1:00 pm and run through May 1, 2024.

Tuning into the natural world in a focused way can serve as an anchor to the present moment. Meditation, when combined with mindful walking, can be a calming and uplifting experience. Join Mindful Dexter and brave Michigan outdoors over time and witness the yielding of winter as spring unfolds.

The walking group will meet in the vestibule of the Dexter District Library, head out for a guided walk, and return to a meeting room at the Library for warm beverages and discussion. Time spent outdoors will be adjusted based on the weather conditions. Come prepared for walking outdoors, and feel free to stay for the discussion or not as your schedule permits. As with all Mindful Dexter programs, this is a free event, open to everyone and an opportunity to practice a valuable cognitive skill. No registration required.

Through the support of 5 Healthy Towns Dexter Wellness Coalition, and in partnership with the Dexter District Library and the Dexter Wellness Center, Mindful Dexter will now offer four sessions every month, February through May, 2024 as well as occasional bonus sessions.

The current monthly cadence consists of two in-person sessions for Walking Wednesday (first Wednesday of the month) from 1:00 to 2:30 pm, starting at the Dexter District Library lobby and the Second Saturday Mindful Meditation from 9:30 to 10:30 am in the Dexter District Library lower level meeting room. Two virtual sessions are also offered with Third Thursday Meditation from 7:30 to 8:30 pm and a shorter Month End Midday Monday session from noon - 12:30 pm on the last Monday of each month.

Enter the virtual sessions through Zoom at the link:

https://zoom.us/j/352099695 or attend via audio only, dial 312-626-6799.

Information on all Mindful Dexter programs can be found on the Dexter Wellness Center web page under Community Programs.