Scio Twp Police Report, December 2023

In December, Deputies responded to 773 calls for police service in Scio Twp, down from 785 the previous year, a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 9,809, down from 10,098 for the same period the prior year, a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 266 traffic stops, up from 245 last year. Sixty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Six assaults

Two B&Es

Ten larcenies

32 crashes

Two medical assists

44 citizen assists

22 welfare checks

Five mental health

Three frauds

Ten disorderly

Four death investigations

Six attempted suicide (adult)

Nine shoplifting

One indecent exposure

One OUI

One embezzlement

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On December 5th, Deputies investigated a simple assault at the Panera Bread located at 140 S. Zeeb Road. A subject allegedly threw a cup of coffee at an employee cleaning the restroom. The suspect was identified.

On December 7th, Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Arbor Chase Drive for the report of a male urinating in the wood line. The subject was also a suspect in a retail fraud at Meijer. The suspect was identified, and charges for indecent exposure were requested.

On December 17th, Deputies investigated a theft from a vehicle where a license plate was stolen off a semi at 750 Baker Road. The incident is currently under investigation.

On December 21st, Deputies investigated a theft from a vehicle at Lowes. An employee lost his car keys and later discovered his wallet missing from his vehicle. A suspect was identified after the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at Meijer.

On December 25th, Deputies investigated a theft from a vehicle at 195 Baker Road. The victim was parked at a gas pump and went into the store, and when she returned, she noticed a Star Wars toy missing from her unlocked vehicle.

On December 25th, Deputies investigated a breaking and entering of the Light House Carwash. The suspect entered an unsecured building that housed the back of the self-serve vacuums and self-serve carwash. The suspect was able to gain access to money in the machines.

On December 28th, Deputies were dispatched to an alarm at Quality 16. It appeared that someone may have gained access to the building by removing the plywood securing the door. A search of the building was conducted. No persons were found inside, and no damage was observed.

On December 31st, Deputies investigated two thefts from vehicles in the 242 Church parking lot. In both incidents, passenger windows were broken, and purses were stolen from the front seats.

The complete December 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.