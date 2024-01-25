Dexter Girls Remain Perfect in SEC Red

A showdown between the two undefeated teams in the SEC Red is set for Friday night after Dexter took care of Ann Arbor Pioneer 36-19 Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 4-0 in the Red and host undefeated co-leader Bedford in a showdown for the top spot in the conference.

Both Dexter and Pioneer started slow Wednesday night with Dexter holding 6-2 lead after a low-scoring first quarter.

The Dreadnaught defense allowed just one basket in the second and Alena Blumberg scored seven for the Dreads to help Dexter take a 20-9 lead at halftime.

Blumberg continued her big night in the third by scoring nine of the Dreadnaughts 11 points, while the Dexter defense continued to dominate by blanking Pioneer in the third to take a commanding 31-9 lead into the fourth and cruised to the win.

Dexter was led by Blumberg with 22 points.

Alyssa Gullekson hit five of six free throws and finished with seven points for the Dreads.

Harper Backus added five points and Kendall Cabana two.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 9-2 overall on the season.