Dexter's Downtown Transforms into an Artistic Haven for February

Dexter's downtown has come alive with the February “What We Love About Dexter” art walk, organized by the Dexter Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee. Celebrating community spirit, this exhibition will turn the area into a lively gallery where participating residents have displayed their artistic talents and affection for their hometown.

Set against the backdrop of Valentine's Day, Dexter's locals of all ages have expressed their love for the city through various art forms like paintings, photographs, songs, poems, and stories. In its second year, the exhibition is designed as a collective effort to depict Dexter's unique identity and beauty through the eyes of its people.

Artworks are displayed in the storefronts of various downtown businesses. So, if you’re looking for a casual stroll along a tapestry of Dexter’s charm, check out this year’s art walk and some Dexterites’ reflections on what makes their city unique.

Photos courtesy of Bev Hill