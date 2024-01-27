Bedford Hands Dexter Girls First League Loss

The Dexter girls’ basketball team came up short in the showdown between SEC Red co-leader Friday night as Bedford handed the Dreadnaughts a 56-40 loss.

The loss dropped Dexter to 4-1 in the Red, while the Mules took over the top of the standings by themselves at 5-0.

Bedford took a 16-12 lead after one, but the Dreadnaughts scored just five in the second as the Mules lead grew to 28-17 at the half.

Dexter continued to struggle in the third with Bedford pushing the lead to 39-25 after three and sealed the win by hitting 11 of 14 free throws in the final period.

Alena Blumberg led Dexter with 14 points.

Kendall Cabana finished with 13 points, while Addison Chase score eight and Heidi Fuchs five.

Photos by Dawn McCann



