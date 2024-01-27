Top-Ranked Pioneer too much for Dexter Swim and Dive

State power and Division 1 top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer showed why they are the top team in the state after taking down Dexter 146-40 last week.

Pioneer is deep in every event and the favorites for another D1 state title, and it showed Thursday night as the Pioneers took the top two spots in all but one event.

While the Dreads did not place near the top, they still had some strong swims on the night with five qualifying times for the MISCA finals and two state cuts.

Matthew Resende placed second in the back for the Dreads top finish on the night and qualified for state and MISCA with his finish.

Anthony Kopinski swam a state-cut time in the 500 free and finished third. He also qualified for MISCA in the event alone with Owen Ragnes who placed fifth.

Jude Smith joined Resende with a MISCA qualifying time in the 200 free with 4th and 5th place finishes.

Felix Davis finished third in diving for the Dreads, while Owen Dauw was fourth in the 200 IM, Liam MacNeil third in the 100 butterfly, and Jack Haidl third in the 100 free.