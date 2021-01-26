Dexter Community Schools recognizes the hard work of its employees

Adjusting and preparing while working hard through longer hours, these are some of the things that Dexter Community School employees have done over the past 10 months in order to make sure the learning environment for the students was the best it could be during this ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We greatly appreciate that our salaried employees have worked tirelessly to help us prepare, adjust, and continue to adapt to the learning environments required over the past year,” DCS Board of Education President Julie Schumaker said before the school board approved a one-time, off-schedule payment to members of the Dexter Education Association and Dexter Administrator Association.

As part of the agreements, the school board and both groups recognized the additional time and work required of DEA/DAA members, “outside of normal working hours to implement the Continuity of Learning and COVID-19 Response Plan during the period of school closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The school board, by a unanimous vote at its Jan. 25 meeting, approved agreements allowing DEA/DAA members to receive an off-schedule payment of 3.09 percent of the amount they were paid in the 2020 calendar year on their base contract salaries from the 2020 calendar year portion of each the 2019-20 and 2020-21 contract years.

The school board’s approval said, “Our salaried employees have committed significant time beyond their contractual contract working to provide high-quality learning for our students through this pandemic school year. The off-schedule payment recognizes this additional time and equates to just over one week of time spent this summer by our salaried employees outside of their contract requirements. We know that our salaried employees have worked tirelessly to help us prepare, adjust, and continue to adapt to the learning environments required over the past year.”

Schumaker said Coronavirus relief funding made recognizing the additional time spent by salaried employees possible.

Speaking on behalf of the other board members and many parents, Schumaker thanked the school staff for their commitment and dedication.

In looking back at last summer and the work put in, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said staff went above and beyond, and added that the administrative staff did not take off any time last summer.