Election season is getting underway in Dexter Township

2024 is an election year, and in Dexter Township the candidacy filings have begun along with the announcements. Even at this early date, it looks like a change is expected to come in Dexter Township.

In letting the Sun Times News know of his candidacy, current Dexter Township Board Trustee Lonnie Scott said he is the first candidate to announce his run for Supervisor of Dexter Township in the 2024 election.

The announcement issued by his campaign, "Friends of Lonnie Scott," said current “Supervisor Karen Sikkenga decided not to run for the Supervisor position, opting instead to run for a Township Trustee position. Sikkenga has said she is enthusiastically supporting Scott and looks forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition should he win the election.”

"I am excited to announce my candidacy for Dexter Township Supervisor," Scott said in the announcement. "I'm proud of the things my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish on the Dexter Township Board, and I'm eager to do even more for our residents as Dexter Township's next Supervisor. I am committed to working tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for all residents and to ensure Dexter Township continues to thrive."

In making his initial campaign pitch, Scott’s announcement said he has “a proven track record of service to the community,” and he brings a wealth of experience and a vision for the township's future.

As a township trustee, the announcement said, “Lonnie has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the concerns of Dexter Township residents. His hands-on approach, attention to detail, and collaborative leadership style have earned him the respect of both colleagues and constituents. Now, with a firm grasp on the priorities and values shared by Dexter Township residents, Scott is excited to take on the role of Township Supervisor.”

Scott said his campaign will be hosting events and engaging with residents regularly to make sure all residents have a chance to have their voices heard.

“As folks have seen through events like outdoor movie night, I love being actively involved in our community, and this campaign will be no different; we will be hitting the streets and talking to as many people as possible,” Scott said in the announcement.

The entire Dexter Township Board --supervisor, clerk, treasurer and the four trustee seats, is up for election in 2024.