A Place to Refuel and Recharge: Pulse Nutrition Opens in Dexter

With a passion for health and wellness, it made sense for Lynnea Harris to open Pulse Nutrition.

Located in Dexter, at 7045 Dexter Ann Arbor Road, Pulse Nutrition is a new business to the community. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Harris to ask her about Pulse Nutrition, which features healthy shakes, energy teas and coffees.

“I have always had a passion for health and wellness, as I am a certified NCCA Personal Trainer,” Harris said. “Being that health and wellness are passions of mine, it made sense for me to start a business like Pulse Nutrition.”

After graduating from The University of Michigan-Dearborn, where she played volleyball and basketball, Harris went to Italy for a few years where she played professional volleyball. Now back in Michigan, she set out to create her own small business and she picked Dexter to get it started.

“As far as what motivated me to start a business in Dexter, I found the space in the summer of 2023,” Harris told STN. “I was a little hesitant on the space, as it’s about a 30 minute drive from me. I started to do my research on the community and one of the first things I noticed was that it was a smaller town/community. I LOVE the mentality of smaller communities. People are closer as a community, support their local businesses and tend to look out for one another. The smaller town will allow me to meet all the wonderful people within the community!”

In describing Pulse Nutrition, she said it's all about wellness and community!

“A place for the residents of Dexter, as well as surrounding communities to come hang out, get to know one another and enjoy some tasty drinks and treats!” she said.

A look inside Pulse Nutrition.

Pulse Nutrition offers over 80 shake flavors and over 22 energy tea flavors. The shakes are all 300 calories or less, have 24 grams of protein and 21 essential nutrients and vitamins.

“When starting the business, I was told to think about the ‘vibe’ I wanted to create and that is one where people can come and hang out, enjoy a nutritious drink and my hope is that when people leave, they walk out feeling better than when they entered,” said Harris. “We have lost so much of the human interaction part of life and I hope to play a part in bringing that back.”

Inside Pulse Nutrition. A place to hangout and talk, study or recharge with a drink.

For example, she said, “how many times have you walked into an establishment and the person helping you doesn’t look at you, doesn’t make eye contact with you, maybe has an AirPod in one ear, etc? It can sometimes be very little interaction; even sometimes without even a ‘Hello’. I pray that I can bring more of that back into the world.”

Pulse, located near Chela’s and Dollar Tree, opened on Jan. 22.

Harris said “everyone has made my staff and I feel so welcomed and we are so happy to be here in Dexter.”

“The excitement that people have for us has been so heart-warming and I want everyone to know just how appreciative we are!” she said. “We can’t wait to meet everyone!”

Pulse Nutrition is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, check out its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PulseNutritionDexter.