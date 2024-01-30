Dexter Wrestlers Split Pair in SEC

The Dexter wrestling team continued its strong showing the in the SEC this season by splitting a pair of matches at Bedford last week.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Lincoln 78-6 and fell to the state-power Mules 70-6.

Matthew Joyce and Casey Clark picked up two wins each for the Dreads.

Sam Burgos, Layten Brunley, Sullivan Hines, and Kyle Gerharter picked up one win each for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts hosted the Al Ritt Invitational January 20 and finished with a 3-2 record on the day.

Dexter defeated Howell, West Bloomfield, and Wayne Memorial, while falling to Fowlerville and Three Rivers.

Joyce went 5-0 for Dexter to lead the way.

Sean White and Sullivan Hines won three matches each, while Clark, Jasper Dye, William Kletzka, and Tucker Godfrey won two matches each.

Gaitlin Wheeler and Adam Gilbert won one match each for the Dreads.