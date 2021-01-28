The Positive Power of “No”

By Doug Marrin

The world of sales often devolves into a frustrating game. Potential customers feign lingering interest with lines such as, “Let me think about it.” Salespeople pretend such non-responses are solid prospects. The fakery wastes time, a lot of time. Joe Marr of Sandler Training wants to end that frustrating cycle.

“We train people how to determine if they are in a position to sell before they put significant time and resources into fashioning a presentation,” explains Joe. “We want to save that time and the endless follow-up by getting to a fast ‘no’ if there really isn’t a good opportunity. Doing that allows them to reallocate their time and energy to productive efforts.”

Joe has been instructing the Sandler method in the area since he purchased the franchise in 2001. Sandler Training was formed in 1966 when founder David Sandler had just gone on 87 calls with frustrating results. Sensing something wrong with the traditional enthusiastic presentations and high-pressure closing tactics, he teamed up with a clinical psychologist and designed an approach to sales that would break the conventional stereotypes of salespeople.

Joe, too, wanted to stop wasting time with unqualified prospects who never bought. He heard of Sandler Training and how it focused on mutual respect, clarity, and qualifying decisions. Joe found it took the pressure off the salesperson and the prospect so that both parties could benefit from the process.

“There are surveys that show 60-70% of sales people’s activities are devoted to follow-up,” explains Joe. “From my experience, I would argue that 80% of follow-up is wasted time chasing people who have never been permitted by the salesperson to say ‘no.’”

“If we could just give them that permission, then we’ve just bought back time we can allocate to people who are in a position to do business,” adds Joe. “A real efficiency surfaces in making our customers comfortable to tell us the truth.”

Joe likens the traditional sales method to the Greek mythological figure of Sisyphus. Who, as punishment, was destined to push an immense boulder uphill only to have it roll back down each time it neared the top—an arduous enough cycle in itself compounded much worse by external factors such as COVID.

One company experienced a 10% loss in sales immediately when the shutdown occurred last spring. Even with PPP funds, the traditional sales model wasn’t going to produce the revenue needed. By adopting the Sandler tactics and strategies taught to find and qualify new opportunities, the company ended the year with a 13% growth over the prior year.

Joe’s work is to train salespeople to become trusted advisors, working together for the same positive outcome that benefits both sides. In the early days of the shutdown, home construction dried up. Several local companies turned to Joe.

“We were able to help them skillfully lead their prospective customers to recognize that this may be the ‘new normal,’ and it made sense to go ahead and proceed with their projects,” says Joe.

The home construction market eventually took off again, but Joe’s clients had a substantial headstart.

It is a counterintuitive approach to sales where the salesperson never sells.

“The prospect won't buy unless they discover for themselves that they want to buy,” explains Joe. “Our job is guided discovery. We're completely happy if we both discover there is no business to be consummated here.”

“The cultural business default is to is to pitch and hope against hope for somebody to recognize that what's being pitched is attractive,” adds Joe. “We don't pitch until we find out there's a receptive prospect.”

Joe sums up his work through Sandler Training as, “My priority is to interact with prospects, clients, and people and teach them how to interact with humility and grace. My priority is to create genuine and authentic communication. That’s what we teach.”

It could easily be argued that this is an excellent approach not only to sales but for life in general.

Joe works out of his office in Ann Arbor. For more information, he can be contacted through the Sandler Training website at http://www.joemarr.sandler.com/