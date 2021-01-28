Dexter Receives Its Financial Scorecard

By Doug Marrin

At the January 25, 2021, Dexter City Council meeting, City Auditor Rana Emmons of PSLZ LLP, Certified Public Accountants, presented the 2019-2020 audit report for the City’s finances year ending June 30, 2020.

The purpose of the annual audit is to obtain evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The audit also evaluates the appropriateness of accounting policies used by the City, the rationality of significant accounting estimates, and the overall presentation of the financial statements.

Emmons opened her presentation by saying, “The city once again has the highest level of audit opinion possible, which is an ‘unmodified opinion,’ meaning there's no disclaimers or exceptions or really anything bad to report you this evening. This is what we call a clean audit opinion.”

Financial Highlights from the audit

The City of Dexter is continuing its commitment towards fully funding its long-term liabilities, and to this end contributed 163% of its required annual contribution to its defined benefit plan and an additional $119,000 to its Retiree Health Care Funding Vehicle.

The assets of the City of Dexter exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $19,522,217 (net position). Of this amount, $2,745,062 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the City’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors.

The City’s total net position increased by $1,256,857.

At the close of the current fiscal year, the City of Dexter’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $3,260,777. Fifty-seven percent of this total amount, $1,865,525, is available for spending at the government’s discretion (unassigned fund balance).

The City of Dexter’s total debt decreased by $1,024,000 during the current fiscal year, which represents annual principal repayments made.

During her report, Dexter City Treasurer Marie Sherry explained how the City prepares for its annual audit. She meets with department heads and reviews the funds and transactions. They discuss stresses on the budget and manage funds accordingly.

“By the time we get to the audit, all that kind of prep work has been done,” said Sherry. “There's really no uncertainties going into the end of the year about where we're going to be or how we've done on the budget. That makes my job and our auditor’s job much easier.”

“It really is a team effort, and it's key to making sure that we're able to be as healthy as we are as far as our budgeting and our auditing goes,” added Sherry.

Councilmember Michels asked Emmons what the City could do better for next year.

“Your department heads, your administration truly are the dream team to work with because they are on top of things,” replied Emmons. “If there's anything that comes up, we talk about it well ahead of time. We never get to the end of the year and come up with things that we should have done better.”

“I'm not glossing over that question,” added Emmons. “I truly mean that it's a team effort. Everyone participates, and it is a pleasure to work with everybody.”

After the presentation, the Council voted to accept the audit.

The complete report is included in the Council’s meeting packet posted on the City’s website.