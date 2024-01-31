Dexter Resident and CQI Program Manager Selected as 2024 Presidential Leadership Scholar

The Collaborative Quality Initiatives (CQIs) will be represented in this year’s Presidential Leadership Scholars (PLS) program, which invites 60 scholars to participate in a six-month, one-of-a-kind, bipartisan initiative focused on learning from the presidencies of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Lyndon B. Johnson, and their administrations.

Scholars are chosen from a highly competitive field and must undergo a rigorous application and review process. They are selected based on leadership growth potential and the strength of their personal leadership projects addressing local, national, or international challenges.

For Amanda Stricklen, RN, MSN, it’s an opportunity to continue her lifelong professional journey of improving healthcare, and she brings robust experience in healthcare quality improvement and patient safety to the PLS program. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Michigan School of Nursing before gaining years of experience in bedside nursing. Currently, Stricklen serves as the program manager for the Michigan Bariatric Surgical Collaborative (MBSC) and the Michigan Surgical Quality Collaborative (MSQC) focusing on improving clinical outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, and building a statewide community of providers who work together to elevate the care of surgical patients. The coordinating centers for MSQC and MBSC are housed at Michigan Medicine.

“I am honored to be one of 60 scholars for this year’s Presidential Leadership Scholars Program,” said Stricklen. “I look forward to learning new leadership skills and representing the Collaborative Quality Initiatives, Michigan Medicine, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and the University of Michigan as a whole. My goal is to learn new leadership goals to empower and provide support to participating hospitals and healthcare providers to enhance care in Michigan and across the nation.”

“Amanda Stricklen is one of the longest serving program managers in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Collaborative Quality Initiative program, the first of its kind, internationally recognized, award-winning model that focuses on a critical challenge – improving health care quality and value,” said Tom Leyden, director of the BCBSM Value Partnerships program, which provides funding for the CQIs. “Amanda is an accomplished leader who demonstrates a strong commitment to the CQIs’ shared principles of transparency, collaboration, trust, and measuring performance.”

Stricklen will join leaders from across the country representing the military, non-profit organizations, public and private sectors. Scholars will travel to each participating presidential center to learn from key former administration officials, business and civic leaders, and leading academics. They will study, put into practice varying approaches to leadership, and exchange ideas to help strengthen their impact in the communities they serve.

“Amanda, a beacon of excellence in Michigan's quality improvement landscape, has earned her place as a Presidential Leadership Scholar, illuminating the path of leadership with dedication and innovation,” said CQI Portfolio Director Michael Englesbe, MD. “We look forward to benefiting from the enhanced skills she will gain through this program.”

The 2024 program kicked off January 24th in Washington, D.C.