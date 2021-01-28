Scio Township residential development moving forward

The final phases of the Scioview residential development now have the green light to move forward.

If all goes as planned, the development in the end would have 104 single family homes and 64 duplex units.

At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Scio Township Board gave its unanimous approval for the final PUD (planned unit development) site plan for Scioview Phases 2, 3, and 4

Before the vote, a presentation was given.

Longtime Scio Township resident Linda Smith, the property owner along with her husband Mark, said the final phases would include the remainder of the 156 acre parcel, which is about half a mile west of Wagner Road, near the Lakestone Apartments. She said the parcel has been in her family since the 1950s.

Currently, construction of phase 1 with 47 total residential units is underway in the northwest end of the old farm parcel.

Smith said the overall plan features homes that will be very attractive on a pretty piece of land with nearly 50 percent of it devoted to open space.

Greg Windingland, of Lombardo Homes, the developer of the plan, said they were back before the township board after completing such steps as getting preliminary approval from the township as well as the appropriate permits and approvals from outside agencies.

Now they were circling back for final plan approval, he said.

The overall development would have road connections to Parkland Plaza, which there currently is, and with West Liberty Road, coming in phase 2.

He said the plan is designed to preserve and complement existing topography and natural features and to have connectivity to Saginaw Forest and other trail systems. It also aims to have public and private partnerships that would allow public use/access of Scioview’s trails and sidewalks, which with the open space can promote outdoor use and activities.

Some of the plan’s sustainability features were highlighted in the presentation as well and these include a private road maintenance agreement and an open space management plan.

With work on phase 1 underway, the projected timeline going forward would see phase 2 get underway this year and then each year thereafter more and more until its near completion, which is expected to be in 2025 when development of phase 4 would begin.

It’s projected that the development could be sold out by 2027.

Some of the questions from the public and board during the meeting asked about the potential impact of the Gelman plume and how would the plan look to work with the township’s non-motorized pathway plan.

With the plume issue, property owner Mark Smith said they are working with EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) and Gelman to properly monitor the plume. He said they are making provisions to make sure sample and purge wells are in place. He said it’s their goal to be good neighbors and make sure the issue is continuously monitored and watched.

Windingland noted Lombardo Homes did its due diligence, including investigating the plume situation, prior to entering into a purchase agreement for this development. He said they feel comfortable moving forward and explaining the matter to potential buyers and what things are in place to address it.

He said the development’s water would not come from ground water, but rather the pubic municipal system.

In addressing the township pathway plan, the development planners said they will do what they can and be creative in helping to improve upon non-motorized connections.

Windingland said they are very excited about the community and anxious to move forward. He said phase 1 sales have gone well.