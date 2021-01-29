Dexter Police Report for December 2020

From Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During the month of December, there were 59 calls for service. During this time 5 traffic stops were made resulting in 0 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On December 7th, 2020 Deputies investigated an Illegal Dumping Complaint in the 7000 Block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. Between December 4th and 7th, unknown suspect(s) illegally dumped large appliances and other debris in the strip mall rear dumpster area. There are no suspect(s) leads at this time.

On December 29th, 2020 Deputies investigated a Hit & Run Complaint in the 7000 Block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd within the Busch’s Market Parking Lot. An unknown suspect(s) struck the complainant employee’s vehicle parked in the lot and fled the scene in an unknown direction. There are no suspect(s) leads at this time.

As noted in the table below, calls for service in December 2020 were down 69% from December 2019. The reduction follows the trend for the year which finished with 40% fewer calls for service than year-end 2019.