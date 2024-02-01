What's Cooking at Dexter American Legion Post 557? Come Find Out

Are you ready for some lip-smacking, budget-friendly fun? A world of delicious eats and entertaining treats await you every week at the American Legion Post 557 in Dexter.

Taco Tuesdays (Fiesta of Flavors): Every Tuesday, 4-7 PM, Taco lovers gather for a taco paradise. Picture this: a basket brimming with 3 hard or soft shell tacos, accompanied by crunchy chips and zesty salsa, all for just $8. Want more? Grab a la carte tacos for just $3. Wash it all down with special Margarita and Corona deals.

Burger Thursdays: Sizzle your taste buds every Thursday, 4-7 PM. The burgers are legendary and spoken of in hushed and revered tones. It’s a burger experience like no other. Indulge in a hand-pattied, cooked-to-order burger, complete with fries or onion rings - all for an incredible $8. Dine in or take it to go, the choice is yours. Wash it all down with your favorite beverage from the full bar.

Karaoke Fridays: Unleash your inner voice every Friday, 7:30 PM - 12 AM. Grab the mic and let your voice soar at Dexter Legion's Karaoke Night. Whether you're a shower singer or a karaoke king or queen, this is your stage from 7:30 PM till the clock strikes midnight.

Medicine Men are frequent performers at the Legion. Photo: Facebook.

Mark Your Calendars for Upcoming Events

Feb. 17: Get ready to groove with 'Medicine Men and the Westside Girls' at 8 PM. A night of music and fun awaits.

Feb. 24: Calling all foodies for an Italian Dinner extravaganza. From 4-8 PM, enjoy an all-you-can-eat Italian feast for just $12.

So, what are you waiting for? Warm vibes, fantastic food, and a full bar are all set to make your weeknights and weekends unforgettable. American Legion Post 557 in Dexter is located on the corner of Dexter-Chelsea Road and Main Street, across from A&W. Find out more about their events on Facebook.