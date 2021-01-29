Dexter to Develop Michels’ “Good Government Initiative”

By Doug Marrin

In the wake of unprecedented acrimony in national and state politics this past year, local municipalities are taking action to recalibrate their leadership and reassure citizens that they are leading ethically and putting the interests of the citizenry first.

City of Dexter Councilmember Zach Michels introduced the “Good Government Initiative” to the City Council at its January 25, 2021, meeting.

“As I look around, people are less and less trustful of the government, and this isn't saying we're not doing well, but it filters down from federal and state government to us,” Michels told the Council. “I'd rather us get in front of it and show that we're working to be even better than we have been.”

In the document found in the Council packet posted on the City’s website, Michels outlines what he considers best practices by civic leaders for vulnerable areas of community engagement. He begins the document by stating,

“Trends across the country indicate an ever decreasing trust in government and public agencies. While there has always been a healthy skepticism of authority woven into our history, the manifestation of this has grown much greater in recent years and months.

“Although most of this skepticism has been aimed at the state and federal governments, it is not unimaginable for it to focus more on our local government in the future. Should that happen, it would become more difficult for us as a Council and for the City’s staff to provide the essential and desired services and leadership for our City. I offer this not as any manner of commentary on anybody or previous actions, but I offer this instead as a possible path for us to continue to strive to be better.”

Michels submitted the guidelines as a discussion starter for the Council at a future work session. Vulnerable areas highlighted in the document are:

Conflict of interest

Social media policy

Email policy

Recording of meetings

Citizen engagement plan/pubic participation

Use of resolutions

During the discussion, the Council showed strong support for further development of Michels’ ideas.

Councilmember Griffin supported clarifying conflict of interest and posting recordings of public meetings on the City’s website. “I'm happy to go into conversation about that at a work session,” she added.

Councilmembers Fisher and Hubbard also expressed support but that the guidelines should be developed at a work session instead of a council meeting.

“It sounds like everybody is in favor of talking about these policies,” concluded Mayor Keough.

Once a date has been determined, the Council will discuss the development of the guidelines into policy.