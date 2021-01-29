Dreads Win Swim and Dive Opener

In their first meet in 10 months, the Dexter men's swim and dive team did not miss a beat as they won 11 of 12 events and beat Jackson 109-71 Thursday night.

The Dreads were in the competition pool for the first time since March of 2020 when the winter sports season was shut down right before the state finals.

They traveled to Jackson Thursday night and looked like they were still the four-time defending Division 2 state champions as they rolled to the win over the Vikings.

Clayton Kinnard and Leo Varitek led Dexter with four wins apiece.

Kinnard won the 200 IM, 100 breast, part of the winning 200 medley realy team with Stuart Bovich, Adam Hauser, and Matthew Resende; and part of the winning 400 free relay with Varitek, Lucas Greatorex, and Dylan O'Connor.

Varitek won the 200 free, 100 free, was part of the winning 200 free relay with Resende, Hauser, and Greatorex, and part of the winning 400 free relay.

Along with the two relay wins, Hauser also won the 500 free and Resende the 50 free.

Cole Warren set the schools junior record while winning the diving with a score of 292.50.

Also picking up a win was Bovich in the 100 butterfly.

Dexter will return to action Thursday night when they host Adrian in the home opener at Wylie Pool.