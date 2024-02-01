Dexter Girls Roll to Pair of SEC Red Wins

The Dexter girls’ basketball team bounced back from its first SEC Red loss of the season by taking down Ann Arbor Skyline and Huron on back-to-back nights.

The Skyline game was a make-up of a snowed-out game earlier in the season and the Dreadnaughts were in control from the start in a 51-13 win over the Eagles.

Alena Blumberg continued her torrid play of late by sparking an early Dreads run with nine first quarter points for a 14-2 Dexter lead after one.

Dexter continued to control the game in the second thanks to a stingy defense that held Skyline to three points and a 25-5 lead at halftime.

The Dreads continued to pour it on behind five third quarter points by Addison Streetman to take a 42-7 lead into the final period and cruised to the win.

Ten different Dreadnaughts scored on the night, led by Blumberg with 17 points.

Kendall Cabana Lizzy Lewis, and Harper Backus scored six points each, while Streetman finished with five. Anne Raus chipped in with three points, while Addison Chase, Anna Marie Myint, Alyssa Gullekson, and Bailey Krueger added two points each.

Dexter then rolled past Huron 60-14 behind another big night from Blumberg.

Blumberg outscored the whole River Rat team with 15 first half points on her way to 26 on the night in the rout of the River Rats.

The Dreads defense allowed just five first half points on its way to the win.

Dexter once again saw ten players get in the scorebook to go along with Blumberg’s big night.

Streetman added six points and Krueger five for the Dreads.

Chase, Lewis, Addison Wylie, and Heidi Fuchs scored four points each, Gullekson three, Cabana and Backus two each.

Dexter improved to 11-3 overall on the season and 6-1 in the SEC Red.