Dexter Community Schools Break Ground on Solar Project

Anyone who has been on Dan Hoey Road lately has probably noticed the metal frames going up on the piece of land near the cemetery, Dexter school buildings and bus hub. That’s the beginnings of Dexter Community Schools’ solar project.

On Feb. 1, DCS said it was proud to “announce that we have broken ground on our solar panel field project, soon to be followed by the state-of-the-art solar panel walkway at the bus hub in the coming months.”

“This ambitious project reaffirms DCS's commitment to providing students access to new and emerging technologies while also reducing operational costs so dollars can be spent on the classroom,” DCS said in its announcement. “The solar panel walkway and field will not only provide shelter for students awaiting transportation, but will also produce power for district facilities, further enhancing our energy independence and reducing its carbon footprint.”

The school district said the key benefits of these solar initiatives include:

● Educational Opportunities: These projects will serve as valuable educational tools for students, providing hands-on learning experiences in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Students will have the opportunity to study and engage with renewable energy technologies firsthand.

● Cost Savings for the School District: By investing in solar energy, Dexter Community Schools is projected to achieve significant cost savings on its energy bills. Over time, the solar infrastructure will pay for itself through reduced reliance on conventional energy sources.

● Clean and Renewable Energy: The solar panel walkway and field will harness the abundant and renewable power of the sun to generate clean electricity. This transition to clean energy aligns with DCS's commitment to environmental stewardship and mitigating climate change.

A look at the metal frames from Dan Hoey Road.

With the project’s groundbreaking underway, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis expressed his excitement for what’s ahead.

"Dexter Community Schools is proud to make this student-initiated project a reality for our schools and students…the project provides access to new technologies while simultaneously reducing energy costs that can now be spent on educational needs for students,” Timmis said in the announcement.

To help pay for the project, DCS said it has been actively fundraising to make it a reality. The campaign is only $24,000 away from reaching its goal. The school district is inviting “community leaders and the general public to donate and leave a lasting legacy in support of this significant progress towards a sustainable future for Dexter.”

For more information and to make a donation, visit www.dexterschools.org/district/solar or scan the QR code below. For cash or check donations, address to Dexter Community Schools and send to 2704 Baker Road Dexter, MI 48130 (please make sure to note “Solar Panel Walkway” in the memo line!).