Dexter's Bicentennial Bash Seeks Sesquicentennial Celebrants for Epic Parade

In 1974, Dexter buzzed with the excitement of its 150th anniversary, an event that painted the streets with the vibrant colors of history. Carry that community spirit to 2024, and Dexter is on the cusp of yet another monumental milestone—its 200th birthday.

Dexter is throwing a grand Bicentennial celebration this June, and it's shaping up to be an event for the ages. Dexter is turning the big 2-0-0, and this is a birthday bash you won't want to miss. There will be music, delicious food and drink, games, booths, a dazzling carnival, and a parade through the heart of Dexter.

About that parade: Steve Feinman, the maestro behind the parade, is on a mission to bridge generations and celebrate those who have been Dexter’s backbone for the past 50 years. If you were part of the spirited crowd that celebrated Dexter’s sesquicentennial in 1974, your presence is requested once more. Steve envisions a gathering of our town fathers and mothers who reveled in the sesquicentennial to ride in the Bicentennial parade, symbolizing the continuity and enduring spirit of Dexter.

Dexter’s Bicentennial Celebration is June 20-23, 2024.

If you’re a Dexter Sesquicentennialian, contact Steve Feinman at sfeinman@mindspring.com.