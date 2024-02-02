Galentine's Night: Celebrating Friendship and Local Businesses in Dexter

Dexter’s first ever Galentine’s Night expects to be a time of fun, friendships and a chance to get know some great local businesses in the community.

This merchant organized event is set for the day before Valentine’s Day, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in downtown Dexter. The event name points to a celebration of women and their friendships, but it’s open to everyone.

Rebecca Bischoff, of The Fox and The Feather, which is part of the event, said there are 12 businesses participating, which includes a few new retailers in town. She said they are all excited to take part.

Faith Dollhopf, of The Painted Trout, said “While we celebrate the spirit of ‘Galentine's,’ we warmly welcome everyone to join us, emphasizing inclusivity and community spirit. This event is for all who wish to celebrate friendship and local businesses in Dexter.”

Both said each participating shop will welcome you with something special, from light bites and refreshments to exclusive shopping deals or thoughtful gifts. The participating businesses also gathered an array of delightful items from their downtown shops for a special raffle. One lucky participant will be the talk of the town when we draw and announce the winner on Valentine's Day.

Pink and red balloons will mark the participating locations.

Here are the participating locations: Lily's Place, 3bird, Tiani Body Care, Carosello Pasta, Grace Proper, Painted Trout, The Fox and The Feather, Cass and Co Thrift and Gift, The Eve and Annie Boutique Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio, Turchin Jewelers and Hearts and Flowers Florist.

Each business will have their own unique things happening. Here are some examples:

The Fox and The Feather will have pink drinks and snacks, giveaways, a Valentine envelope decorating bar, and selfie photo wall.

Proven Kitchen and Bath will have chocolate martinis, hot cocoa, and sweet treats for a fun and frilly evening!

While Cass and Co Thrift and Gift will have 25 percent discount on lingerie/intimates while all tags with hearts will be half-off storewide.

At 3bird, Danielle S. Boquette, author of the book, “Note To Self,” will be the special guest. She will be doing a reading, answering questions and signing books.

Hearts and Flowers Florist will be providing the pink and red balloons that will be displayed outside the businesses throughout town.

So if you’re looking for some fun, then check out this great Dexter event where sipping and shopping while supporting local businesses and celebrating friendships expect to make this a special night.