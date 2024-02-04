Dexter Wrestlers Sixth at SEC Finals

The Dexter wrestling team earned a sixth-place finish at the SEC Finals at Adrian Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 94 points in the meet dominated by Bedford with 259.5.

Matthew Joyce remained undefeated on the season by going 3-0 and winning the 150-pound weight class. He picked up a pair of pins to reach the finals and dominated in the title match with a 19-4 win.

Sean White claimed the 175-pound title with a 3-0 record. White earned a pair of pins and a 9-4 win in the title match against Noah Barnett who had beaten him earlier in the season.

Williams Kletzka finished runner-up in the 120-pound weight class with a 2-1 record.

Casey Clark finished fourth at 138-pound with a 2-2 record for the Dreads.

Sullivan Hines, Kyle Gerharter, Jasper Dye, Adam Gilbert, and Sam Burgos picked up one win each for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts wrapped up SEC league action with a 54-24 win over Pinckney.

Hines, Theodore Reich, Tucker Godfrey, Dye, Joyce, and White picked up wins for Dexter.

The Dreads host the D1 team district Wednesday at 5:30 and individual district at Livonia Stevenson Saturday.