Dexter Competitive Cheer First at Saline Invite

The Dexter competitive cheer team used a big third round to rally to win the Division 2 title at the Saline Invitational Saturday.

Dexter trailed Detroit Martin Luther King 207-201 after the first round and dropped to third after two round with King leading with 411. Lincoln passed the Dreads with 408 and Dexter 407.

The Dreadnaughts came up huge in the third round with the highest score of all division of 292.6 to pull out the win.

Dexter finished with 699.86, while King was second with 686.98 and Lincoln 676.08.

The Dreads middle school team finished third at the invitational.

The second SEC Red jamboree of the season saw the Dreads finish second.

Bedford won the meet jamboree for its second with one more jamboree remaining.

The Mules finished with 742.08 and the Dreads 700.48.

