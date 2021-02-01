Dexter City Council Continues to Wrestle Over New Office Space

By Doug Marrin

At the January 25, 2021, Dexter City Council meeting, Councilmember Zach Michels submitted a report offering solutions to the City’s cramped offices. His full report can be found in the council packet posted on the City’s website.

Michels begins his written report with, “It is fair to say that anybody who has visited the current City Offices would agree that they are extremely tight. In fact, at Council’s recent Goal Setting session, staff conveyed that although it would be beneficial to add staff, there is no physical space available at the current location.”

The councilmember looks to solve two locational problems with one space.

He goes on to state, “Additionally, the City does not have a dedicated space to hold any of its public meetings. There have been some options provided recently to rent space from Encore Theater in the Senior Center or the St Andrews Parish Hall. While it has been positive to receive these options, it is still possible for them to be withdrawn or cancelled in the future.”

Michels sees the way forward by solving both problems with one solution—leasing a temporary space that expands the office area and provides room for public meetings. The move would be temporary, however, only until the City finds a new permanent home. But that is still several years away.

One location is at a development in the works for 3045 Broad St., the vacant lot overlooking Mill Creek Park. Michels, a city planner by trade, calculates this to be 39-57 months away. Another possibility is a renovation of the current fire station, assuming a millage is passed to construct a new station. Michels puts that project 24-39 months out.

The City Council considered the idea last fall but decided to table it until after the election and new councilmembers took their seats.

Michel emphasizes in his report, “The current situation is not sustainable and should be remedied as soon as possible, in a fiscally-responsible manner. Doing so will provide opportunities for more support staff, a dedicated and stable meeting space for all of the City’s bodies, and greater resources to dedicate to permanent facilities.”

The current city offices are located on the second floor of the PNC Bank building. Michels reports the almost 1,900 sq ft space costs $10,800 a year to rent.

Options the councilmember submitted in his report are:

The former Encore Theatre location behind Hackney Hardware. The 6,800 sq ft space would cost $81,600 yearly.

The Dexter Commerce Building located between Reed Barbershop and Aubree's. The 5,304 sq ft space would cost $68,924 yearly.

7069 Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd., located in Dexter Crossing Plaza. The 3,409 sq ft space would cost $34,090 yearly.

Unknown factors to each location involve how much renovation needs to occur, how much of that cost the landlord will assume, and how it might affect the lease price.

In the discussion, Councilmember Fisher noted that the city staff did not support a temporary location in former talks. “Currently, are they behind this plan? And if they're not, do they have an idea that they'd like us to work on.”

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol responded, “(City offices) are cramped. We've made no bones about that. But as I've said previously, and I'll reiterate again, we don't have the best track record for temporary office locations. We are currently in a space that was a temporary location, and that's been 15 years now.”

Aniol also expressed concern that removing city offices from downtown could look like disinvestment. Despite the money savings of relocating to the plaza, she views keeping the offices downtown as an investment by the City.

Interim City Manager Justin Breyer noted that a move to the plaza would only break even with the current needs assessment, putting them in the same predicament.

“I took a quick look at the city office needs assessment,” he said. “Right now, we're sitting at about 1750 usable existing square footage in the city office, and the needs assessment stated that we would need about 1,200 square-feet for council chambers, which would be about 2,950 square feet.”

“My recommendation would be for a facility that is going to accommodate all of our needs with sufficient space to do so for the next several years,” he added.

Councilmember Griffin told the Council, “I'm not personally wedded to a downtown location of city offices, temporary or permanent. I would prioritize ease of access to parking and trade-offs between prime downtown location and other potential uses for that and what that might do for the city.”

“I would be hesitant to move staff if they’re not excited about the prospect of moving if they'd rather stay in cramped quarters until something better came along,” she added. “I guess I wouldn't be in favor of moving them if they didn't want to move.”

Councilmember Cousins implored the Council to take action, saying, “Every other unit of government in this county, including the townships, the cities, and the villages have a permanent place for meeting space and their offices, except for Dexter. It's about time that we stepped up and said, ‘We're going to do this, and we're going to get it right.’”

“And in the meantime, let's solve the problem of the crowding there and the meeting space,” he added. “We can do that. We can do that by making the decision we have now.”

The Council asked the staff to gather more information on each site, most notably the build-out costs and draft lease agreements for its next meeting in February.