Dexter Hockey Falls to Jackson

The Dexter hockey team saw a third period rally by Jackson United hand the Dreadnaughts a tough 4-3 loss last week.

Jackson took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Dreadnaughts answered with power-play goal by Cameron Enyedy to tie the game at 1-1 after one.

Enyedy would strike again in the second when he knocked home a shot for another power-play goal and a 2-1 Dreads lead.

The Dexter lead grew to 3-1 when Brody Gordon beat a Jackson defender for the puck down the right side and rifled a shot into the net for a two-goal lead heading to the third.

The wheels fell off in the third as Jackson would score three times to pull out the 4-3 win.

Jeremy Schroeder picked up a pair of assists for Dexter, while Jack Dubuque and Austin Hutchison had an assist each.

Dexter had a rough night and fell to rival Chelsea 8-0 Saturday.

The Dreads fell to 4-14-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson




