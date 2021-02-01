Dexter Community Report 01-25-21

A brief overview of the city council meeting.

By Doug Marrin

A synopsis of the Dexter City Council meeting held January 25, 2021:

2019-2020 Financial Audit

City Auditor Rana Emmons of PSLZ LLP, Certified Public Accountants, presented the 2019-2020 audit report for the City’s finances year ending June 30, 2020.

Emmons opened her presentation by saying, “The city once again has the highest level of audit opinion possible, which is an ‘unmodified opinion,’ meaning there's no disclaimers or exceptions or really anything bad to report you this evening. This is what we call a clean audit opinion.”

See article: Dexter Receives Its Financial Report Card

Police Report

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted its monthly report. See article: Dexter Police Report for December 2020

Treasurer’s Report

City Treasurer Marie Sherry submitted the City’s second-quarter financial report. Ms. Sherry also reported that snags with the City’s new billing process seem to have been resolved. She also commented on tax hardship guidelines explaining that the State recently updated its policy and procedures but has left it to the municipalities to determine the numerical percentages. The report can be found in the Council packet posted on the City’s website.

Community Development Report

Dexter Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol reported that the Social District tent located in the parking lot between Dairy Queen and the Beer Grotto opened Saturday, January 23, the Ice Fest day.

Ms. Aniol also announced a new business is coming to Dexter—Eve and Annie Boutique, which will be located at 3170 Baker Rd., currently the home of Dexter Print and Embroidery (which will be relocating to the former Red Brick location downtown).

In response to a question from Councilmember Griffin on the nature of code enforcement, Ms. Aniol explained, “Most of the enforcement cases are minor, and they get resolved relatively quickly. They can be anything from cars that are left on the street without license plates, or their license plates have expired. It could be things like grass not being mowed or trash. For a business, it could have something to do with signage. Some of the enforcement cases that you see in the second quarter, which goes into December, is snow removal.”

City Manager Report

In his written report, Interim City Manager Justin Breyer included the following:

Contested NPDES Permit (TMDL Case). The City of Dexter, along with the City of Ann Arbor, City of Chelsea and Loch Alpine Sewer Authority have been engaged in a contested case with the State of Michigan over phosphorous discharge levels from wastewater treatment plants for the past 18 years. As a result of the litigation, the State agreed to create a new TMDL (total maximum daily load) for phosphorus which will be used to set new phosphorous limits. The draft TMDL would lower the amount of phosphorous the WWTP can discharge below the currently contested limits. The City submitted letters outlining our issues with the new proposed limits on October 1, 2019.

Negotiations between EGLE and the attorney have been ongoing and it is possible a settlement might be reached that would have a reasonable and attainable phosphorous limits. Given the recent completion of the City’s wastewater treatment plant improvements project and updates, in this case, staff would like to invite the City’s attorney from Varnum along with representatives of F&V to come to a closed session to update City Council on the proceedings.

Paper of Record. The City is looking into using a new paper of record instead of the Ann Arbor News. Bicycle Event Request. Staff received a Park Use/Road Closure permit request from the Ann Arbor Running Company to host an event called “The Watermoo” on August 14, 2021. This is a 111-mile bike ride that would start and finish in the Industrial Park near Jolly Pumpkin. Only a small portion of the ride would take place in the City. Risk Limiting Audit. The State of Michigan performs a Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) on the November 3, 2021, Election. This audit involves the tallying of results from a specified number of randomly selected ballots throughout the State. The goal is to give a statistically significant level of confidence in the results of the election.

As a part of this process, the City was asked to pull specific ballots from its precincts, hand-tally the results, and send these results to the Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office. Staff performed this work on Tuesday, January 19th. The County and the State will be moving forward with this process over the next few weeks.

Staffing. The City has returned to full staffing levels as of January 19, 2021. Mill Creek Park Slope. This project involves improvements to the Mill Creek Park slope. Evergreen Tree & Restoration was awarded the bid. The goal is to have this project complete before the start of the Farmers Market in May. Community Garden. The staff has been working with DTE and Avalon Housing to reinstall the Community Garden and ensure that the Community Garden will have a water source to re-open in its new location in the spring of 2021.

Mayor’s Report

Mayor Keough reported that the Dexter Area Fire Department Board approved an agreement with Local 4090 Firefighters Union. He informed the Council that 40 applications for the City Manager position have been received and are in process.

Mayor Keough attended the Ice Fest on Saturday, January 23, and noted that more people showed up this year than last year when it rained for the event. He observed the social district in use by many. Most people were wearing masks, albeit social distancing wasn’t strictly observed around the ice sculptures themselves.

The Mayor’s written report can be found in the Council packet posted on the City’s website.

Consent Agenda

In its consent agenda, the Council approved:

Bills and payroll for $449,791.48 Committee appointments listed on pgs 135-6 of the council packet Meeting dates for the Board of Review $5,495.25 to replace the motor in the City’s well #2 Budget amendments listed on pgs 141-2 of the council packet

New Business

Approval of a Charitable Gaming License for the charitable organization Building Up. According to the organization’s president, Claudia Werner, the funds raised will go toward a goal of $320,000 raised for a medical clinic in Uganda. Approval of Variety Die & Stamping combined preliminary and final site plan. Approval of Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) amendment resolutions listed on pgs 193-210 of the council packet. Discussion of Good Government Initiative submitted by Councilmember Michels. See article: Dexter to Develop Michels’ “Good Government Initiative.” Discussion of temporary city offices and public meeting space resulted in requesting city staff to procure more information on build-out and leases for the next meeting. See article: Dexter City Council Continues to Wrestle Over New Office Space Approval of a council workshop set for February 8 on Fire Station Needs Assessment Review.

The next regular meeting of the Dexter City Council is February 8, 2021.