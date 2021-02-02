Dexter and Chelsea Rotary Clubs Team Up to Fill Pantry at Faith In Action

From Dexter Rotary

Dexter Rotary Member Francie Kivel was inspired by a Facebook post to help the local pantry with the idea of a reverse advent calendar food collection. Each day in December leading up to Christmas, a food item is added to a box and the filled box donated.

“I immediately thought of Faith InAction when I saw the idea and contacted Sarah to see if something similar would be helpful to Faith In Action,” said Francie.

Sarah Shugart is a fellow Rotarian and Associate Director at Faith In Action. She agreed but noted that the need is really after the holiday season.“People think to donate at the holidays, but there is always a drop in donations post-holiday,” said Sarah.

Francie reached out to Chelsea Rotary Presidents Dick Dice and Bob Swistock. The two clubs joined forces agreeing the partnership would be an excellent way for the two clubs to support the charitable organization that serves the Dexter and Chelsea communities.

Rotarians in each club got busy with their calendars. Food was collected and dropped off in mid-January to help restock the pantry shelves. Sarah had also tailored the Reverse Advent Calendar food list to meet FIA’s specific needs.

“Dick and I are hopeful that we can also structure a joint “Christmas in July” drive for FIA to address needs of the community not covered by other aid sources, such as cleaning and laundry supplies and personal hygiene supplies,” said Francie.

The Clubs are looking forward to teaming up again.