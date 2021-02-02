Dexter Community Schools clarify its appearance on list for COVID cases

A week after getting back to in-school learning at both the middle and high schools after 10 months of full virtual learning, Dexter Community Schools saw itself listed on the state’s website for school-related COVID cases.

It’s reported that Mill Creek Middle School is the location for the cases.

In an effort to properly inform the school community, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis sent out a communication to clarify the situation.

Here is the message from Timmis:

“Dear DCS Parents,

Every Monday the state lists school Covid-19 cases on a state website. They consider two or more cases in a school as an outbreak, whether they are related or not. On today's list, Dexter Community Schools (Mill Creek Middle School) was included. Specifically, we had two cases involving adult staff who were not in contact with students. The data was from the week of January 18th, prior to Mill Creek students returning to the building.

We were unaware that this would be listed as an outbreak and apologize for not notifying our school community sooner. We keep a dashboard of current Covid-19 positive cases and quarantines up to date on the DCS website.

Please be assured that the safety of our staff, students, and families is our highest priority. No students were in the building or at risk of exposure in this particular case.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Take care and Go Dreads!

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent”

The state’s website states:

“The tables below provide information about COVID-19 outbreaks associated with educational institutions, as reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In accordance with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ outbreak definition, educational institutions (i.e., grades K-12 and institutions of higher education) that have been found by their local health department to have two (2) or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households are included. Case counts for school-related outbreaks include those associated with before and after school programs (e.g., school-sponsored sports). When applicable, outbreak reporting also includes cases originating from on-campus and off-campus student housing.

If your institution is listed, the local health department and school are investigating the outbreak and will contact you directly if you (or your minor/child) were possibly exposed to coronavirus on the school grounds. Please note that students or staff who were exposed to COVID-19 outside of school grounds AND are not thought to have spread the disease on the school grounds (due to quarantine, self-isolation, etc.) are not included in the tables below.

New outbreaks are those outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week. Ongoing outbreaks are those that had already been identified in previous weeks but have had at least one new associated case reported to the local health department in the last 28 days. New and ongoing outbreaks are counted only once (i.e., a new outbreak is not also counted in the ongoing outbreak category). Outbreaks will be removed for the list when there are no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases identified after 28 days have passed since the last known school exposure from a case.”