Webster Twp Police Report for December 2020

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During the month of December, there were 73 calls for service (including traffic stops). During this time a total of 5 traffic stops were made with 6 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Webster Township during last month include:

On December 11th, 2020 Deputies responded to the 8200 Block of W. Huron River Drive for a traffic crash. During the investigation, the 22-year-old driver was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence of Intoxicants [OWI].

On December 26th, 2020 Deputies responded to the 7500 Block of Wheeler Road for a Medical Emergency where there was an unresponsive subject in a vehicle at that location. Emergency life-saving efforts were performed by medical first responders on the 78-year-old resident however were unsuccessful. The death appears to be natural at this time.

On December 26th, 2020 Deputies investigated a Larceny from a Building complaint in the 8300 Block of Walsh Rd. An unknown female suspect wearing dark clothing stole a package from the complainants’ front porch and left the scene driving a newer model Black GMC Terrain. The case is under investigation at this time.

The table below shows that December's 73 calls for service were down from 152 calls in December 2019 for a 52% reduction. This follows a sharp drop of 32% for the entire year over the prior year.