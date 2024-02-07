Dexter Community Schools Continue to Make Good Use of the Voter-Approved Bond

Dexter Community Schools is in the homestretch for the final 2017 Bond Series 2 projects.

In a message to school district families and community members, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said the Board of Education recently approved several projects that will complete the Series 2 work funded by the 2017 Bond.

“Many of the projects will be visible throughout the district while others are mechanical infrastructure projects to maintain the taxpayers’ facilities,” Timmis said in his message.

According to the district, most of the projects will be completed this summer, unless otherwise indicated. The Series 2 projects are estimated to cost over $6 million.

In giving some background, Timmis said voters in the school district approved a $71.7 million bond proposal in 2017, and these bonds were issued in two series, with the first series of bond sales funding approximately $60 million of projects throughout the district including Beacon Elementary, the Ceriani Building, Twin Turfs at the high school, Quad Fields, classroom furniture, technology, buses, mechanical infrastructure, and more.

The projects coming this year include work at Dexter High School, Wylie Elementary, Creekside Intermediate School, Jenkins Early Childhood Learning Center and Mill Creek Middle School.

The work at DHS includes: modifying the existing Media Center into two spaces; adding seating areas in classroom pods for small group work; replacing several pool components; replacing sprinklers and performing pipe maintenance and replacing damaged doors.

At Wylie, projects include replacing several pool components, filter, and exterior door; replacing primary switch lineup that serves Wylie, Wylie Pool, Mill Creek electrical, and DEEC (summer 2025).

Creekside will see the replacing of temperature controls (summer 2024 through 2024-2025 school year) and replacing one hallway of windows and window shades (estimated at $225,000).

Jenkins will get a new roof while at Mill Creek several interior and exterior doors will be replaced and repaired.