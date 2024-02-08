Dancers Edge All Stars Triumph with Bronze at Nationals

Dexter's Edge All Stars dance team has again put their city on the national map.

Returning from the UDA Nationals Dance competition in Orlando, FL, held on February 2nd and 3rd, the team brought home bronze medals, securing 3rd place finishes in both the Sr. Hip-Hop and Sr. Pom categories.

The dancers continue to climb in the rankings of national competition, bringing home two bronze medals, two third-place finishes, and two trophies. This is their highest ranking in their third consecutive year at the national competition.

Under the guidance of coaches Mackenzie Dubey and Jena Davenport, both alumni of the EMU dance team, the Edge All Stars have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their craft. The team, comprising 16 dancers from the Dancers Edge Competition Team in grades 8-12, has worked tirelessly to refine their performances, culminating in their recent national success.

This year's team features one graduating senior, Henley Barz, and is led by captains Allison Arietta and Lauren Fortini. Edge All Stars will continue to compete in local competitions over the next three months. The other members of the team include Sophia Arsenault, Caitlyn Ash, Mina Bradner, Catie Burke, Victoria Costigan, Mia DeVino, Grace Geer, Addie Godfrey, Avalon Knight, Emma McHugh, Melissa Nichols, Isabel Rivera, and Kellan Spence.

The Edge All Stars is a melting pot of talent from across the region, including Fenton, Ann Arbor, Dexter, Chelsea, and Milan.

The team looks forward to another year of preparations to retake the National Stage in 2025. Their goal remains clear – to excel.

Congratulations, All Stars, and thank you for representing Dexter so well on the national stage!

Photos courtesy of Dancers Edge.