Road Commission Unveils 3 Major Summer Projects

From Washtenaw County Road Commission

Zeeb Road Paving Phase 2

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will be reconstructing Zeeb Road between Pleasant Lake Road and Ellsworth Road in Lodi Township during the 2021 Construction Season. When completed, this one-mile segment of county primary road will be paved.

Why this road or intersection?

In 2019, WCRC completed the Zeeb Road (Phase 1) Reconstruction between Ellsworth Road and Waters Road. After acquiring additional funding, thanks in part to Roads and Non-Motorized Millage renewed by voters in 2020, WCRC will complete Phase 2 this year, providing a paved connection to Pleasant Lake Road.

When will this project be completed?

WCRC hopes to begin Phase 2 road work in May. Road design is underway and permit applications are being prepared. Discussions with adjacent property owners will commence shortly. Some trees near the roadway need to be removed to accommodate proper drainage and modern road design. Considering environmental restrictions, these trees will be felled before March 31, 2021.

During construction Zeeb Road between Pleasant Lake Road and Ellsworth Road will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be posted. The contractor will maintain access within the closure only for residents and property owners who live or own property within the project limits. WCRC hopes to reopen Zeeb Road in late-summer 2021.

How can I get more information?

WCRC will hold a virtual public information meeting on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. In addition, click here to visit WCRC’s Zeeb Road project page to subscribe to project update emails.

For specific questions on this project, contact James Hui, project manager, huij@wcroads.org or (734) 327-6660.

Zeeb Road and Liberty Road Roundabout

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) it will build a roundabout at the intersection of Zeeb Road and Liberty Road in Scio Township during the 2021 Construction Season.

What will the improvement look like?

WCRC is planning to build a single-lane roundabout at this intersection. This is the ideal solution because a roundabout can move traffic, including tractor trailers, through an intersection more efficiently and with less congestion than a traditional intersection at lower speeds. Roundabouts are also one of the safest options available and they are typically more cost-effective than a traditional traffic signal.

Why this intersection?

WCRC monitors numerous intersections across the county for traffic volumes and safety. The intersection of Zeeb Road and Liberty Road already had a higher traffic volume than what is recommended for the existing design. In addition, traffic volumes are expected to increase at this intersection once Zeeb Road between Pleasant Lake Road and Ellsworth Road is paved this summer.

A roundabout is the ideal solution to help safely handle current and future traffic volumes at this intersection.

When will this project be completed?

Roundabout construction is expected to begin in late-summer 2021. Some trees near the intersection need to be removed to accommodate proper drainage and modern road design. Due to environmental restrictions, this tree removal will take place before March 31, 2021.

WCRC estimates it will take 6 – 8 weeks to build the roundabout, weather pending. During this time, the intersection will be completely closed to traffic and a detour will be posted.

How can I get more information?

WCRC will hold a virtual public information meeting about this project on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. In addition, click here to visit WCRC’s project page to subscribe to project update emails.

For specific questions on this project, contact Elena Yadykina, project manager, yadykinae@wcroads.org or (734) 327-6675.

Wagner Road Safety Improvements

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will complete safety improvements along Wagner Road between Liberty Road and Huron River Drive in Lodi and Scio Townships during the 2021 Construction Season.

What will the improvement look like?

There are a number of safety improvements planned, including:

Replacement of two crossroad culverts on Wagner Road south of Liberty Road in Scio Township

Construction of left-turn lanes on Wagner Road at Waters Road in Lodi Township

Installation of a flashing beacon at the intersection of Wagner Road and Waters Road

Installation of a centerline corrugations and new pavement markings along the entire section of Wagner Road

Why this section of road?

After reviewing crash history and traffic patterns along the Wagner Road corridor, WCRC’s traffic and safety section applied for two safety grants through the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. WCRC was awarded these grants in 2020 for 2021 construction. Click here to see all the grants WCRC staff are pursuing.

When will this project be completed?

Construction is expected to begin in early-summer 2021. Some trees near the intersection of Wagner Road and Waters Road need to be removed to accommodate proper drainage and a more modern road design. Due to environmental restrictions, these trees will be felled before March 31, 2021.

WCRC estimates the culvert replacements will take approximately 4 weeks and intersection work will take approximately 8 weeks, weather pending. There will be two different detours for culvert and intersection work that will not overlap and intermittent road closures for other work. WCRC will issue road closure advisories ahead of these planned closures.

How can I get more information?

WCRC will hold a virtual public information meeting on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. In addition, click here to visit WCRC’s project page to subscribe to project update emails.

For specific questions on this project, contact Elena Yadykina, engineer – Traffic & Safety, yadykinae@wcroads.org or (734) 327-6675.