Dexter Area Fire Department Announces Accomplishments Ahead of Millage Renewal

Ahead of the Fire Milage renewal vote on February 27, Chief Doug Armstrong of the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) is outlining three significant accomplishments that have enhanced the department's efficiency, responsiveness, and community outreach.

Strengthening Response Capabilities with Increased Staff at Sub-Stations: To improve response times and readiness, DAFD has successfully added dedicated staff to sub-stations. This strategic move enhances the department's ability to address emergencies quickly and effectively.

Implementation of Cutting-Edge Electronic Data System: DAFD has implemented an electronic system for data entry and record-keeping. This advancement ensures that critical information is readily available to firefighters during response and on-scene. This system empowers homeowners and business owners to privately input essential details about their properties, facilitating a more tailored and informed emergency response.

Grant-Funded Initiative for Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: DAFD has secured grants to acquire smoke and carbon monoxide detectors equipped with 10-year batteries. The department will install these detectors for residents.

These initiatives underscore DAFD's dedication to continuous improvement, proactive community engagement, and the pursuit of excellence in fire and emergency services. Chief Armstrong also noted ongoing initiatives to further improve water infrastructure, aiming to enhance accessibility during fire emergencies.

“We are modernizing our service and enhancing our ability to respond to emergencies in our community,” said Armstrong. “I am proud of our firefighters and their efforts to lead these changes and for their ongoing commitment to keep all residents safe.”