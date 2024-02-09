Dexter Wrestling Claims D1 District Title

The Dexter wrestling team continued its strong season by claiming the D1 team district title on its home mats Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts took care of Ann Arbor Skyline 63-12 and Ann Arbor Pioneer 57-22 on their way to the championship trophy.

Dexter opened the district by dominating Skyline 63-12.

The Dreads won 10 of 14 matches with six coming by pin. Skyline also voided two matches.

Picking up pins for the Dreadnaughts against Skyline Layton Brinley, Sullivan Hines, Tucker Godfrey, Jasper Dye, Bradley Schmidt, Matthew Joyce, and Sean White.

Decision went to Casey Clark, Gatlin Wheeler, and Sam Burgos.

The finals were basically over before the match started as Pioneer voided six weight classes for 36 points for the Dreadnaughts.

Joyce, Dye, and Anthony Delarca picked up pins for the Dreadnaughts, while Clark won a 10-4 decision.

Dexter moves on to the D1 regional and will have a rough start with D1 top-ranked and defending state champion Detroit Catholic Central in the semifinals Wednesday, February 14 at Livonia Franklin.

The Dreadnaughts will compete at the D1 individual districts at Livonia Stevenson Saturday.

Photos by Dawn McCann



