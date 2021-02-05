Scio Twp Police Report for Dec 2020

From Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During the month of December 2020, there were 417 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 25 traffic stops during this time with 19 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Scio Township during December include:

On December 2nd Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Rabbit Run Cir for a Vehicle theft. The caller reported that his vehicle had been stolen overnight from in front of the residence. The victim advised that he was still in possession of the keys and that he did not have any suspect information. The vehicle was later recovered in Kalamazoo, MI and a 17 year old Kalamazoo resident was taken into custody. There is no evidence connecting the individual to the vehicle theft.

On December 4th Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Jackson Rd for a Disorderly Conduct complaint. The caller reported a subject on the property who appeared intoxicated. The subject had been previously riding around in circles on a motorcycle in the parking lot. As Deputies arrived, they observed the subject on his motorcycle leaving the area. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, however the subject refused to stop. Deputies pursued the subject at low speeds on the sidewalk and nearby apartment complex. The subject eventually pulled back onto Zeeb Rd and fled at a high rate of speed. Due to the inherent risk to the motorcyclist, Deputies terminated their pursuit. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the motorcyclist is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

On December 10th Deputies were dispatched to the 6400 block of Jackson Rd for a Retail Fraud. The caller advised that the suspect had left the location in a small green SUV. The victim reported that a heavy-set black male was observed pushing a cart with several boxes of electronics toward the entrance. The subject was confronted by an employee, however continued outside without purchasing the items and loaded them into a vehicle before fleeing. The vehicle did not have a license plate attached. Deputies obtained video of the subject inside the store, however he has not been identified at this time.

On December 14th Deputies responded to the 200 block of S Zeeb for a Larceny of Parts from a Motor Vehicle. The victim reported that the catalytic converter from his work truck had been stolen. The victim did not have any suspect information and indicated that the converter has a value of $500.

On December 28th Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of N Bay Dr for a Larceny complaint. The victim reported that they were out of town for a week during the Christmas holiday and returned home to find that someone had stolen several packages off of their porch. The victim reviewed his doorbell camera video and observed an unknown subject removing the packages just after midnight on 12/28. The subjects identify was concealed by a face covering and baseball cap.

On December 30th Deputies were dispatched to the 30 block of N Staebler for a Vehicle Theft complaint. The victim reported that he had dropped his vehicle off on Christmas Eve for service and the vehicle was stolen off the lot a few days later. The vehicle repair shop originally thought the victim had retrieved their vehicle, however upon review of surveillance video, two unknown subjects are observed taking the vehicle. The subjects arrived at the location in a tan 4-door sedan. At the time of this report, the vehicle has not been located.

Deputies took several larcenies from autos during the month of December, which involved unlocked vehicles in driveways. With the colder months approaching, please remember to lock your vehicles while they warm up to prevent theft.

Health and Safety Complaints regarding the Governor’s Executive Order were minimal this month. The Sheriff’s Office has established guidelines for enforcement on the Governor’s Orders and has acted when necessary.