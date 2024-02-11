Dexter Hockey Rallies for Pair of Victories

The Dexter hockey team is playing some its best hockey of the season after a pair of wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by rallying from three goals down to beat Mid-Michigan 4-3.

Mid-Michigan jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and made it 3-0 early in the second, but the Dreads would turn things around.

Cameron Lippert, Jack Burke, and Brody Gordon each found the net to tie the game at 3-3 after two periods.

Dexter would complete the big comeback with a third period goal by Austin Hutchison for the 4-3 win.

Jeremy Schroeder, Burke, Gordon, and Jacob Wilson picked up assists for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter would once again rally for a big upset win over Father Gabriel Richard 3-2 Friday night.

Richard would take a 2-0 lead into the third period, but Dexter scored three times in just over four minutes to rally for the 3-2 win.

Schroeder found the net to cut the lead to 2-1 with 11:52 left and scored his second of the night to make it 2-2 with 9:33 left.

Dexter would complete the comeback when Burke rifled in a shot from just outside the right circle to make it 3-2 with 7:35 left and the Dreads would hold on for the win.

Cameron Enyedy picked up two assists, while Aiden Early and Lippert each had one.