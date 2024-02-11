DDC's Frozen Jr. a Must See for People of All Ages

Whether you are young or old, you know the songs and the Dexter Drama Club doesn't miss a beat with an excellent performance of Disney's Frozen Jr.

All the classic songs from the Disney smash hit are there with some newer ones that you may not be familiar with thrown into the mix.

The story of Frozen is about two young princesses Elsa and Anna in the land of Arendelle with Elsa having magical powers that she is unable to control.

After a terrible accident happens, the sisters are separated for many years until Elsa is able to learn how to control her powers.

While the girls are separated the parents of Anna and Elsa are killed at sea and the girls are left alone, still separated.

On the day of the coronation of Elsa (Maria DeMerell) to be queen, the sisters are bought back together for the first time in many years and the gates to the castle are opened to the people of Arendelle who are unaware of Elsa's powers.

Anna (Kate Varitek), who had not been allowed to leave the castle quickly falls in love with a young prince Hans (Cooper Thompson) and in a short time they decide to get married.

They ask Elsa for her blessing, which she does not give and in a brief argument with Anna, Elsa loses control over her magical powers to set off an eternal winter over the land.

She runs from the castle to the mountains and Anna goes after her to save Elsa and Arendelle.

Along the way Anna meets up with Kristoff (Otto Krueger) and his trusty reindeer side kick Sven (Caleb Drummond). They meet a talking snowman Olaf (Connor Gleespen), who was an imaginary friend of the sisters when they were children that came to life when Elsa's magic set off the eternal winter.

Another accident puts Anna's life in danger and it is discovered that only an act of true love can save her, but who will be the one that can save Anna?

DeMerell was spot on in her portrayal of Elsa and she did a beautiful job in singing the classic Let It Go.

Gleespen was excellent as Olaf and his hilarious antics were a highlight of the show.

Varitek did an amazing job as Anna, whether it was her scenes with Elsa, Hans, or Kristoff, she nailed it every time.

The crew did an amazing job with the beautiful set of Elsa's ice castle as well as Arendelle.

It is a must see for fans of all ages will enjoy the production of Frozen Jr. put on by the DDC and you won't be able to not sing along with the characters throughout the show.

The show is double cast with Dexter high school students and Mill Creek Middle School students splitting the shows over two weekends.

You can see Frozen Jr. Friday February 16 and Saturday February 17 at 7:00 PM and matinee's February 17 and 18 at 2:00 PM. Tickets can be bought at the door or online at Dexter Drama Club, Inc Events and Tickets by GoFan.