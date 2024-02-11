Joyce, Kletzka Qualify for D1 Wrestling Regionals

After a team district title earlier in the week, Dexter had high hopes for the individual districts Saturday at Livonia Stevenson and came away with two regional qualifiers.

Matthew Joyce finished second at 150-pounds to improve to 43-1 on the season. He picked up two pins and a major decision in the semifinals to set up a showdown with the #1 ranked wrestler from Detroit Catholic Central. It was a learning experience for Joyce as he came up on the short end of a 9-2 decision for his first loss of the season. The two will likely meet up in the tournament in another key match sometime down the road with being in the same regional and the state finals around the corner.

William Kletzka was the Dreadnaughts other qualifier with a fourth-place finish at 120-pounds. He improved to 30-7 on the season with a 2-2 record on the day.

Casey Clark came up just short for his regional bid with a 2-2 record at 138. He dropped a 7-3 decision in his final match to finish 32-14 on the season.

Sean White also came up one match short of moving on with a 1-2 record. He fell in the consolation semifinals and finished the season with a 35-8 record.

Jasper Dye went 2-2 on the day and finished the season with a 16-11 record.

Tucker Godfrey finished the season at 18-13 and went 1-2 on the day.

Adam Gilbert won his opening match before dropping his next two at 190-pounds to finish 11-25 on the year.