Dexter Falls to Lincoln in Triple-OT

The Dexter basketball team dropped a hard-fought 69-64 thriller in a game that went three overtimes last week.

The teams went back and forth throughout the night and were tied at 50 after regulation.

Both struggled in the first overtime period with each scoring three and were tied at 53 heading to a second OT.

Both teams scored seven in the second overtime and were still tied at 60 and headed to a third overtime period.

Lincoln would pull away in the third overtime, outscoring the Dreadnaughts 9-4 for the win.

Haden Harm led Dexter with 15 points and Jack DeMerell scored 13.

Garrett Sharp added 12 points and Scott Smith 11, while Ben Murphy added nine and Gabe Rychener two.

Dexter struggled Friday night and fell to Monroe 43-38.

While neither team could do much offensively, it was the Dreads that struggled the most, but still clung to a 30-29 lead after three.

Monroe outscored the Dreads 14-8 in the fourth to pull out the win.

Murphy finished with 10 points to lead the Dreads.

DeMerell and Will Simpson scored six each, Sharp five, Smith eight, and Harm three.