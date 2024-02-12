Dexter Girls Pick Up Two SEC Red Wins

The Dexter girls’ basketball team tried to stay in the SEC Red title hunt with a pair of conference wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by running past Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Dexter took a 21-8 lead at the after one quarter and the lead grew to 30-16 at the half.

Lincoln would keep battling in the third, but Dexter’s lead grew to 44-27 and they would outscore the Splitters 16-6 in the final quarter to pull away for the win.

Alena Blumberg had a big night with a team-high 26 points.

Addison Chase was strong at the guard position with 12 points and Heidi Fuchs added 10.

Alyssa Gullekson added five points, Harper Backus three, Kendall Cabana, Anna Marie Myint, and Bailey Krueger two points.

Dexter then took care of Monroe 50-39 Thursday night.

The Dreads led 23-17 at halftime and slowly pulled away for the eleven-point win.

Blumberg had another big night with 25 points to lead Dexter.

Chase and Backus finished with six points each and Gullekson five. Krueger added four, while Fuchs and Lizzy Lewis scored two each.