Scio Township firefighters help out and take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

The Washtenaw County Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan was another great success as over 200 people took the plunge for a good cause.

The event was held at HOMES Brewery – Campus, which is in Scio Township off of Jackson Road. The Scio Township Fire Department helped out with the event and also participated in it.

Scio Fire Investigator Skip Davis and Fire Lt. Brett Bourne both braved the cold and jumped into the pool on Feb. 10, at the Special Olympics fundraiser Polar Plunge representing the Scio Fire Department.

On Feb. 12, Heather Fox, Director of LETR for Special Olympics Michigan, reached out to say thank you and give an update to Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joel Gebauer, who is the Team Commander for the county’s Underwater Search & Recovery Team.

“I wanted to give you both a huge THANK YOU for sending out reps to fill our pool and for the dive team who kept our plungers safe!

The event raised an incredible $59,445 and had roughly 230 people take the plunge.

Fox said, “We certainly can't do this event without water in the pool and dive team so THANK YOU for helping us again. Until next year.... :)”

Special Olympics Michigan says the Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser with all of the funds raised by Plungers going to help Special Olympics Michigan providing year-round training and services to over 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for Special Olympics Michigan athletes across the state.

Scio Township Fire Investigator Skip Davis post plunge. photo courtesy of the Scio Township Fire Dept