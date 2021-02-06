Dexter Twp Police Report December 2020

From Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During the month of December there were 101 calls for service. During this time Deputies made 4 traffic stops with 3 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter Township during last month include:

On December 4th, 2020 Deputies responded to the 4800 Block of Cottonwood for a medical complaint for a subject who had collapsed in his home. Deputies and medical First Responders arrived and provided emergency life-saving efforts to revive the 56-year-old resident but were unsuccessful. The death appears to be natural at this time.

On December 7th, 2020 Deputies investigated a Larceny from Building in the 13000 Block of Island Lake Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole a firearm from the complainant’s home and/or vehicle. There are no suspect(s) or leads at this time.

On December 14th, 2020 Deputies investigated a dog bite complaint in the 3100 Block of McKinley Drive where an Amazon Delivery Driver was bitten by one of two dogs who confronted him while making a delivery at the location. The Animal Control Unit is investigating this incident. The Amazon Delivery Driver received only minor injuries.