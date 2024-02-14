Sign Your Group Up to Walk Through 200 Years of History in Dexter’s Bicentennial Parade

Mark your calendars, history buffs, and community enthusiasts. Dexter is planning to launch a time machine, a literal walk through the past, celebrating none other than the city’s bicentennial.

We’re going to need your help, and it’s going to be an epic event.

Dexter's "A Walk Through Time Bicentennial Parade" is set for Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Picture a living, breathing timeline of Dexter's rich 200-year history, marching down the streets, embodying the spirit and transformation of our beloved town.

The parade will kick off with an Honor Guard, setting the tone for the celebration. Imagine the opening scene as “Judge Dexter” rides his horse surveying his land behind a banner displaying “1824.” This was the year when Judge Dexter purchased the land that would come to be known as the "Mill Creek Settlement."

As the parade advances, more banners and groups appear, each representing significant milestones in Dexter's history, from the platting of surrounding townships in 1830 by the representatives of Lima, Webster, Scio, and Dexter to the church groups that remind us of our spiritual heritage dating back to 1831.

The arrival of the railroad, the establishment of the fire station, and the cider mill will be commemorated with their respective banners, each a nod to the advancements that shaped Dexter. Let's not forget Dexter's soldiers from the Civil War era as we move through time. We will witness the depiction of our first farm families, service groups, and the transformation of Dexter through wars, cultural shifts, and technological progress up to the present day.

Now, here’s where you step in. Your group is invited to be a part of this monumental event. Dexter's "A Walk Through Time" is not just a parade to observe but a chance to contribute to a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. Add your chapter to Dexter's storied past.

Curious? Enthusiastic? Ready to sign up? Parade organizer Steve Feinman is conducting an informational meeting at the Dexter District Library on Monday, February 26, at 7 p.m.

Applications for participation will be available soon on the Bicentennial website. Although there is an application, there's no fee to participate.

Contact Steve Feinman at sfeinman@mindspring.com for more information.

This June, let's take a step back in time together, not just to remember where we came from but to celebrate where we're going. History is still being made.