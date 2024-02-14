Hop Into Spring with Dexter's Easter Eggstravaganza

This spring, the Dexter Parks & Recreation Commission is rolling out the green carpet for an event that promises to crack open a world of fun for the entire family. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 30th, because Community Park on Ryan Dr. is transforming into an Easter wonderland, buzzing with excitement and activities that might just put a spring in your step.

The Great Egg Scramble

Dexter’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble kicks off with a 9:00 am check-in for a 10:00 am scramble start. Children aged ten and under are in for a treat. They'll dive into a world of colorful chaos, searching for hidden treasures in three age-specific scrambles: the tiny tots (0-3 years), the mighty middles (4-6 years), and the grand adventurers (7-10 years). And the fun doesn't stop at egg hunting; face painting, prize-winning, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny himself are all part of the day's enchantments.

To ensure your little bunnies have a spot in the scramble, hop over to Dexter City Hall at 3515 Broad Street for tickets. Available from Monday, February 19th, at just $2 per child or $5 for a family of three or more. While day-of tickets are available, snagging them early helps us ensure enough fun to go around.

The Riddle Hunt Adventure

But wait, there's more! Starting Saturday, March 16th, the Easter Eggstravaganza takes you on a brain-teasing journey through Dexter's scenic parks with the Riddle Hunt. This scavenger hunt weaves through the city's seven parks, perfect for families who love a good mystery. (Without Googling it, can you name the seven parks?) Each hidden Easter Egg holds a piece of the puzzle: a word that's key to unlocking a secret Easter phrase. Gather the clues, solve the riddle, and return your answer to City Hall by Wednesday, April 3rd, to claim your prize.

Ready to embark on this egg-citing adventure? Visit dextermi.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/pr.php on or after March 16th to download your Riddle Hunt sheet.

It's a perfect way to get outdoors, challenge your mind, and celebrate the season of renewal.

