Scio Township forms group to think about the future of the Jackson Road Corridor

Scio Township has formed a new group called the Jackson Road Overlay District advisory group.

The Scio Township Board gave the green light to form the group that consists of members from the Downtown Development Authority, Planning Commission and Board of Trustees.

The goals for this group include:

1. To lay the foundation for encouraging higher density, multimodal connected, multifamily, and mixed-use development nodes that include public open space, along major transit corridors, within the sewer district, and Jackson Road Corridor.

2. To gather key stakeholder input regarding the future of this very important and unique part of Scio Township.

3. Utilize the Township Master Plan as it relates to the Jackson Road Sub-Area.

4. To consider and utilize the comments and direction from the joint Planning Commission, Township Board, and DDA meeting held on August 10, 2023.

5. To consider the relationship that the PUD ordinance (both existing language and proposed language) has on the development and redevelopment of the Jackson Road Corridor.

According to Township Planner Laura Kreps, this group is not a committee or a commission that will be deliberating toward a final decision, but rather a group that will help shape the main considerations and strategies of a possible ordinance amendment.

In her report, Kreps said, “Once the advisory group has completed their work the actual writing of the ordinance will be tasked to the Planning Commission. Depending on the outcome of the advisory group, a proposal for the development of new ordinance language will be provided for review by the Township which would be considered a second step in this process.”

One task for the group will be reviewing possible options for changes to the Jackson Road Corridor:

• Discuss desired development density both residential and commercial and possible incentives

• Discuss housing types and incentives

• Consider possibility of an amendment to the JROD • Consider a form-based option for the Jackson Road Corridor

• Consider node strategy vs differing zoning districts vs N/S differentiation

• Mixed Uses (inclusions and exclusions)

• Look at current proposed PUD ordinance and changes needed to support proposed Jackson Road Corridor strategies