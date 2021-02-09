Sixteen Months to Go Until the Dexter Memorial Day Parade, We Hope

By Doug Marrin

Dexter’s popular and beloved inceptual summer event, the Dexter Memorial Day Parade, has been cancelled for 2021. Organizers cancelled the parade in 2020 for the same reason—pandemic safety restrictions.

The Rotary Club of Dexter sponsors and organizes the event. The parade committee made this announcement a few days ago on its Facebook page:

“NOTICE: Due to the current COVID19 Pandemic the 2021 Dexter Memorial Day Parade will not take place this year. The Rotary Club of Dexter looks forward to holding the Dexter Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday May 30, 2022.”

In an email exchange with the committee chair, Steve Feinman, he pointed to several factors the group decided to pull the plug on this year’s parade. A primary consideration is the slower than expected rollout of the vaccination with some estimates now putting widespread inoculation occurring sometime in the fall.

“We had 1,000 participants in the parade in 2019,” says Feinman. “It's unlikely that they would all be vaccinated before the parade. Many of the participants are in COVID vulnerable groups over 65.”

In addition, thousands of people attend the event making social distancing unlikely to improbable. Other clubs and organizations usually participating in the parade are disinclined to do so this year. And then there is the issue of insurance and liability for conducting a large event in an ongoing pandemic.

Even if the Rotary Club moved forward with plans for a 2021 parade, the final word would be determined by the City and whether it was comfortable issuing a permit for the event. In discussion of other events, the Dexter City Council is reluctant to permit large events until state guidelines allow it.

Photo: Dexter Memorial Day Facebook Page