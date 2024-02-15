Dexter Girls' Make Quick Work of Skyline

The Dexter girls' basketball team stayed in the SEC Red title hunt with a 66-19 rout of Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 9-2 in the Red and will need some help in order to catch league leading Bedford. The Mules are 10-0 and will host Dexter in what could be a showdown for the top spot next Tuesday.

Dexter jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one and never looked back against Skyline Tuesday.

A big 22-point second quarter pushed the lead to 37-14 at the half and the Dreads would cruise in the second half.

Alena Blumberg finished with a team high 19 points, including 11 in the first half when the Dreadnaughts blew the game open.

Harper Backus had a big game with 15 points, while Heidi Fuchs added nine.

Addison Wylie chipped in with eight points and Addison Streetman seven. Kendall Cabana, Addison Chase, Anne Raus, and Lizzy Lewis scored two points each.

Dexter improved to 14-4 overall on the season.