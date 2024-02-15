Hot-Shooting Skyline Takes Down Dexter

The Dexter basketball team did not have an answer for the hot outside shooting of Ann Arbor Skyline in a 72-58 loss to the Eagles Tuesday night.

Skyline hit 11 three-pointers on the night, including five in the fourth quarter to keep the Dreads from rallying.

Dexter trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter 50-44, but the Eagles would put 22 up in the fourth, including the five triples to put the game away.

" Most nights we live with giving up some of the shots they were taking," Coach Jason Rushton said. "It seemed like they couldn’t miss from deep tonight."

Jack DeMerell and Sam Smith scored 14 points each to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Garrett Sharp added 12 and Will Simpson six. Jack Meeker chipped in with five points, Haden Harm three, Sammy Koch and Andrew Boydston two each.

The Dreads fell to 6-13 overall on the season.